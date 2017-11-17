Honolulu, Kapolei City Lights to brighten holiday season

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 17, 2017

City and County of Honolulu

Honolulu City Lights will return for its 33rd year of holiday cheer on Saturday, Dec. 2, setting downtown Honolulu aglow with lights and displays to mark the start of the holiday season. The opening night festivities kick off a month-long celebration of family-friendly attractions. The schedule is as follows:

• 4 p.m., keiki rides and food booths open.

• 6 p.m., the mayor’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony will begin at Honolulu Hale, just as the Public Workers’ Electric Light Parade steps off at ‘A‘ala Park, moving down King Street.

• 6:30 p.m., Mayor Kirk Caldwell will illuminate the city’s 50-foot holiday tree on the front lawn, and unveil the employee Christmas tree display and public wreath exhibit in the Honolulu Hale Courtyard.

• 7:30 p.m., the evening will be highlighted with a star-studded holiday concert near the Sky Gate, featuring 2017 Na Hoku Hanohano Male Vocal-ist of the Year Josh Tatofi.

Free parking will be available in the city’s municipal lot. Go to www.honolulu.gov/csd for more information.

Honolulu City Lights will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the Frank F. Fasi Civic Center Grounds, and will run through Jan. 1, 2018.

In addition, Kapolei City Lights and West Oahu Electric Light Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 9, from 4 to 9 p.m.

Oahu’s west side will kick off the holiday season with a celebration featuring food trucks, cultural entertainment and a colorful electric light parade. The schedule is as follows:

• 4 p.m., the free street festival begins on Uluohia Street in front of Kapolei Hale.

• 6 p.m., the parade on Kapolei Parkway steps off at 6 p.m. at Fort Barrett Road and ends at Kealakapu Street.

• 7 p.m., the tree lighting ceremony at Kapolei Hale will begin and a Hawaiian-style concert will close the evening. The public can go inside Kapolei Hale for the community and city department tree display.

For more information, call the Mayor’s Office of