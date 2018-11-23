Holiday Services

| Nov 23, 2018

Location guide

HCC = Hickam Chapel Center (building 1750) 449-1754
PHMC = Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel (building 1600) 473-3971
• Aloha Jewish Chapel (building 1514)

Roman Catholic Holiday Services

• Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.: Immaculate Conception Vigil Mass (HCC)

• Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.: Immaculate Conception Day Mass (PHMC)

• Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.: Advent Penance Service (HCC)

• Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.: Christmas Eve Children’s Mass (HCC)

• Dec. 24 at 9 p.m.: Christmas Eve Vigil Mass (PHMC)

• Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.: Christmas Day Mass (PHMC)

• Jan. 1 at 11:30 a.m.: New Year’s Day Mass (HCC)

Protestant Holiday Services

• Dec. 1 at 9 a.m.: Advent Workshop (Nelles Chapel)

• Dec. 8 at 9 a.m.: Joint Base Protestant Women Christmas Brunch (HCC)

• Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m.: JBPHH Christmas Caroling (HCC)

• Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.: JBPHH Christmas Eve Candlelight Service (PHMC

Jewish Holiday Services

• Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Chanukah potluck meal and service (Aloha Jewish Chapel)

