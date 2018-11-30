Holiday Services
Ho'okele Staff | Nov 30, 2018
Location guide
• HCC = Hickam Chapel Center (building 1750) 449-1754
• PHMC = Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel (building 1600) 473-3971
• Aloha Jewish Chapel (building 1514)
Roman Catholic Holiday
Services
• Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.: Immaculate Conception Vigil Mass (HCC)
• Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.: Immaculate Conception Day Mass (PHMC)
• Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.: Advent Penance Service (HCC)
• Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.: Christmas Eve Children’s Mass (HCC)
• Dec. 24 at 9 p.m.: Christmas Eve Vigil Mass (PHMC)
• Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.: Christmas Day Mass (PHMC)
• Jan. 1 at 11:30 a.m.: New Year’s Day Mass (HCC)
Protestant Holiday Services
• Dec. 1 at 9 a.m.: Advent Workshop (Nelles Chapel)
• Dec. 8 at 9 a.m.: Joint Base Protestant Women Christmas Brunch (HCC)
• Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m.: JBPHH Christmas Caroling (HCC)
• Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.: JBPHH Christmas Eve Candlelight Service (PHMC)
Jewish Holiday Services
• Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Chanukah potluck meal and service (Aloha Jewish Chapel)
Category: News