Holiday safety

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 24, 2017

Commentary

Richard V. Spencer

Secretary of the Navy

I would like to wish the men and women of the Navy and Marine Corps team a joyful holiday season. I am grateful for your dedicated service and am humbled to serve alongside you. Throughout the world, the holiday season is a time of renewed hope for peace and goodwill. You are the foundation of that hope. Your nation, fellow Americans, and our friends and allies around the world respect and value your commitment. Remember that the decisions you make affect the whole Navy enterprise.

Holidays are statistically high periods for accidents and injuries, and there is no more tragic loss than one that was preventable. Stay safe and give yourself, your family, your shipmates, and fellow Marines the most precious gift of all — life.

The upcoming holiday season provides a well-deserved opportunity to celebrate our accomplishments with those dearest to us — our family and friends. Enjoy the holiday season, be safe in all that you do, and remember that not everyone on our team is able to be with their loved ones.

For those of you who are far from home and who go in harm’s way, you are always in Polly and my thoughts and prayers. Know that your mission is important and your sacrifice is appreciated. Stay safe and look after every single member on our great team.

I am honored to have joined the Navy and Marine Corps family; one that loves, cares, and shares responsibility for each other. May God bless you and your families during this holiday season and in the year to come. May God continue to bless the United States of America.