Holiday safety tips
Ho'okele Staff | Nov 17, 2017
For your home:
• Supply of flashlights (and batteries)
• Supply of medications and food
• Smoke and carbon mon-oxide detectors
For your car:
• Check fluid levels, service belts and hoses
• Check tire pressure and tread
• Check brakes within the last 5,000 miles
• Test turn signals, brake and headlights, and four-way hazard lights
• Change cracked or worn windshield wiper blades
• Stock emergency kit (flashlights, water, energy bars, warning triangles, first aid kit, etc.)
While driving:
• Driving and texting make a lethal combination; don’t let your next text be your last
• Alcohol and driving … don’t do it
• Plan your outing … know the area and pack accordingly
• Slow down … enjoy the drive
• Get a good night’s sleep and take frequent rest stops
If stranded on the roadway:
• Stay calm; get your vehicle as far off the road as safely possible; turn on emergency flashers
• Call or text roadside assistance or 911; keep windows and doors locked until help arrives
• Make your vehicle visible; open the hood or tie a brightly colored object to the antenna
• Remain in the vehicle unless help is visible within 100 yards; don’t risk exposure
