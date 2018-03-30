Holiday events set for JBPHH

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 30, 2018

Don Robbins

Editor, Ho‘okele

Several holiday-related activities are planned for this weekend.

A free Easter egg hunt and 5K run will be held at 6:30 a.m. March 31 at the Hickam Memorial Fitness Center. The kids 12 and under will have an egg hunt at 6:45 a.m. before the 5K run begins at 7 a.m. This event is open to all base-eligible patrons. For more information, call 448-2214.

Holiday services for the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam chapels have also been announced. They include:

Protestant Christian services

• March 30, 5 p.m.: Good Friday Service at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel

• April 1, 6:30 a.m.: Easter sunrise service at Battleship Missouri Memorial

• April 1, 8:30 a.m.: Contemporary Easter worship service at Hickam Chapel Center

• April 1, 10 a.m.: Traditional Easter worship service at Submarine Memorial Chapel

• April 1, 10:45 a.m.: Gospel Easter worship service at Nelles Chapel

• April 1, 11 a.m.: Contemporary Easter worship service at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel

Roman Catholic services

• March 30, 6 p.m.: Good Friday service at Hickam Chapel Center

• March 31, 7 p.m.: Holy Saturday Easter Vigil Mass at Hickam Chapel Center

• April 1, 8:15 a.m.: Easter Sunday Mass at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel

• April 1, 11:15 a.m.: Easter Sunday Mass at Hickam Chapel Center

Jewish services

• March 30, 6 p.m.: Aloha Jewish Chapel Passover Seder at the Hale Koa Hotel in Honolulu

For more information on other services and ministries, call the Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel, building 1600 at 473-3971 or the Hickam Chapel Center, building 1750, at 449-1754.

The Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel needs volunteers to assist with setup for the Easter Sunrise Service aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial. Volunteers are needed March 31 from noon to 3 p.m. to set up chairs under the fantail tent and from 4 to 5 p.m. to set up chairs under gun turret three. In addition, April 1 from 4:30 to 8 a.m., volunteers are needed as parking attendants, ushers, security and moving chairs after the service. The Easter Sunrise Service will start at 6:30 a.m. April 1.

For more information, contact RP2 Dominic Tinoco at dominic. tinoco@navy.mil or 473-3971.