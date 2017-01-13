History to come alive Jan. 28 at ‘Mighty Mo’

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 13, 2017

Battleship Missouri Memorial Association

A Living History Day event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Battleship Missouri Memorial at Ford Island.

The event is free for kama‘aina, military and “Mighty Mo” members with Hawaii-issued ID. Al other guests must purchase tickets.

Free round-trip shuttle service will be available from the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center

“Living History Day” commemorates two special occasions for the “Mighty Mo” — the battleship’s first launch in 1944 and its 18th year as a living educational maritime monument in Hawaii.

Living History Day is designed to have something for the entire family, including live big band style music, exhibits of historic vehicles and wartime weaponry, 1940’s memorabilia, historic reenactments, photo displays from other historic sites, and oral histories from World War II witnesses and survivors.

For more information, visit www.ussmissouri.org/