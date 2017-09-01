Hispanic heritage special meal set

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 01, 2017

In honor of Hispanic American Heritage Month, a special meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Silver Dolphin Bistro, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The special meal is open to all active-duty personnel, escorted family members of active duty personnel, retirees and Department of Defense employees with a valid ID card. The cost of the meal is $5.55. Cash only is accepted, and please bring exact change to expedite time spent at the cashier stand.

Menu items will include chicken tortilla soup, build-your-own salad, Spanish corn, grilled zucchini, tomatoes and onions (calabacitas).

Entrees will include pollo asado, pork carnitas and beef enchilada casserole.

Starches will include arroz amarillo (yellow rice) and Cuban black beans.

Bread choices will consist of assorted hot rolls and jalapeno cornbread.

Desserts offered will be the ceremonial cake, churros, peanut butter cookies and an ice cream bar.