High Tea for military spouses set for May 20

Ho'okele Staff | May 19, 2017

The following Joint Base Military and Family Support Center (MFSC) classes and events have been scheduled for next week.

• MILITARY SPOUSE APPRECIATION ALOHA GARDEN HIGH TEA will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. May 20 at MFSC Hickam lanai. MFSC and USO have partnered for this event to appreciate and honor military spouses.

• STRESS MANAGEMENT CLASS will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 22 at MFSC Pearl Harbor.

• BUILDING SELF-ESTEEM IN CHILDREN WORKSHOP will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. May 22 at MFSC Hickam.

• APPLIED SUICIDE INTERVENTION SKILLS TRAINING will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 22-23 at MFSC Pearl Harbor.

• ANGER MANAGEMENT CLASS will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. May 23 at MFSC Hickam.

• MILITARY SPOUSES AND FEDERAL EMPLOYMENT CLASS will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. May 23 at MFSC Pearl Harbor, in honor of Military Spouse Appreciation Month.

• COMMAND SPONSOR COORDINATOR, INDIVIDUALIZED NEWCOMER TREATMENT AND ORIENTATION MANAGER TRAINING introduction will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. May 24 at MFSC Pearl Harbor.

• POSITIVE PARENTING CLASS will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. May 24 at MFSC Pearl Harbor.

• SOOTHING YOUR BABY AND LOVING TOUCH CLASS will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. May 25 at the Hickam Medical Building.

• TIME MANAGEMENT CLASS will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. May 25 at MFSC Pearl Harbor.

• PARENT AND CHILD COMMUNICATION WORKSHOP will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. May 26 at MFSC Pearl Harbor.

• PARENTS: YOUR TEENS AND DATING CLASS will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. May 26 at MFSC Pearl Harbor.

• SAFETALK SUICIDE PREVENTION TRAINING will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. May 26 at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Participants can learn how to apply the TALK steps (Tell, Ask, Listen, Keep safe) to connect a person to suicide first aid caregivers.

For more information and to register, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.