Higgins arrives in Hawaii

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 01, 2017

Ensign Clayton Shepherd

USS Higgins Public Affairs

Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) arrived in Hawaii for the first port visit during its scheduled deployment, Nov. 28.

The Hawaii port visit is the first stop for Higgins, which departed its home-port of San Diego Nov. 20 for a regularly scheduled deployment in support of the Navy’s Maritime Strategy. The deployment follows a rigorous maintenance phase and training cycle, wherein Higgins proved itself operationally capable of carrying out its mission as a deployed ballistic missile defense (BMD) asset.

“Hawaii is a great port call to begin our deployment,” said Cmdr. Victor Garza, commanding officer of Higgins. “We’ve spent the past year preparing to deploy and are ready to carry out this important mission.”

BMD capable guided-missile destroyers provide a great flexibility to combatant commanders and are able to carry out assigned BMD missions while still being ready to respond to other operational tasking such as maritime interdiction operations, air defense and multinational exercises.

While in port, the crew will have the opportunity to observe Hawaiian culture and take part in a variety of recreational and cultural awareness programs. They will also have the chance to visit many of the historic sites in the area.