Hickersons earn award

Ho'okele Staff | May 18, 2018

Story and photo by Brister Thomas

Navy Hale Keiki School

Students of the Young Patriot’s Club at Navy Hale Keiki School (NHKS) presented the seventh annual “Heart of a Hero Award” to Carole and Jim Hickerson.

Though they are the first couple to receive the award, Jim and Carole did not start their story as a couple. Each have a personal story of their contributions to the U.S., its military and families.

Jim Hickerson, a former U.S. Navy captain, was vice commander at Pacific Missile Test Center during the Vietnam War.

A test pilot for the first A-7 Corsair II to be shot down over North Vietnam, Jim became a prisoner of war, spending five years in the notorious Hoa Lò Prison, or “Hanoi Hilton.”

Now retired from the Navy, Jim is active with the Pacific Aviation Museum on Pearl Harbor’s Ford Island.

Carole Hickerson married her high school sweetheart, Steve Hansen, who enlisted in the Marines and went on to fly CH-46 helicopters in Vietnam. He was shot down three times.

Carole was not permitted to discuss her husband being missing in action as it might endanger him if he were alive.

During the Vietnam War, the U.S. policy regarding MIA service members was silence. There were no family support groups. There was rare and minimal communication.

Eventually, Carole took matters into her own hands. She was instrumental in developing the POW/MIA bracelet program to build awareness and public support for the return of service members.

And, while her husband was missing, she designed the image, which later became the well-known graphic on the black POW/MIA flag. The silhouette is of her late husband.

However, she is quick to note she is not responsible for creating the flag itself.

Carole married Hickerson in 1974, and the two have been living in Hawaii since 2000. Hansen’s remains have been identified and are currently buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

The Heart of a Hero award was developed by the students in grades second through fifth of the NHKS Young Patriot’s Club to honor local military heroes.

Approximately 99 percent of the students at Navy Hale Keiki School come from military families. Young Patriot’s club is for students with deployed parents.

This local hero continues to inspire those around him through his continued dedication to service.

“With the passing of Retired Rear Admiral Joe Vassey, we are reminded of what ‘hero’ means,” said NHKS Principal Monique Raduziner.

Admiral Vassey was the very first Heart of a Hero awardee seven years ago and one of the reasons the students initiated this award.

“Vassey began a legacy of giving kids an opportunity to interact with real-life heroes, like today with the Hickersons. It is in real time with real people that the children gain a true personal connection and relationship.”