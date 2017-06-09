Hickam students learn about service

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 09, 2017

Story and photo by Hickam Elementary School

Gifted students at Hickam Elementary School (HES) got a new challenge for the school year.

“If they walk away with one thing this year,” said HES gifted teacher, Kim Buchholz, “It’s that problem-solving and service combine to learning and making a difference.” Throughout the semester, roughly December until May, there were 54 gifted students who identified problems and looked for innovative ways to solve real-world problems.

In May, HES students in grades three to six presented capstone or Passion projects to the public. Projects ranged from understanding if unicorns existed and the benefits of their existence to taking on the challenge of homelessness by raising funds and collecting needed items, especially for homeless children.

“I was proud to see our students being passionate and innovative,” said Alisa Bender, HES principal. “They challenged themselves and cared about the problems they saw.”

The service learning or passion projects also extended from educating others about coral reefs to teaching science with household items by 9-year-old students.

“The best service learning involves a process,” said Wendy Zippwald, HES gifted teacher. “We were concerned about students having too little time or preparation.”

Gifted and Talented academic programs have been widely debated since some wonder about how to identify gifted children and how best to address their needs in an educational environment.

“At Hickam, as well as Radford Complex Area, we considered more than test scores,” said Keith Hamana, HES Gifted and Talented coordinator. “We screen all of our students, get parent and teacher recommendations plus do our own assessments.”

Hamana said he knows the importance of ensuring growth for all students happen.

“We know we need to focus on more than the students who are below average,” he said. “We are responsible for the half who are above average, too.”