Hickam Officers’ Spouses’ Club to host Aloha Expo

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 17, 2018

Story and photos by Hickam Officers’ Spouses’ Club

The Hickam Officers’ Spouses’ Club (HOSC) is hosting its 2018 Aloha Expo, Wednesday, Aug. 22 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Historic Hickam Officer’s Club.

HOSC’s Aloha Expo is a free open-house style social affair to learn more about the HOSC, shop approximately 30 home-based and artisan vendors and includes light refreshments.

“(The expo is) a great way to meet new people, sign up for activities groups (and) try new things,” said Kimberly Dobbs, the president of HOSC.

“(Eligible spouses can also) get involved with an organization that not only provides a social outlet for spouses but generously gives back to the community via our grants and scholarships.”

The Aloha Expo is open to all with base access regardless of rank or affiliation.

Dobbs said nearly 200 people attended last year’s expo.

The HOSC is a non- profit organization located on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

According to the HOSC website, the club’s main mission includes organizing social and recreational activities for its members and support charitable and educational endeavors.

Membership in HOSC is open to any spouse of an active-duty officer of any branch of service or a Department of Defense civilian, ranked GS-7 or higher.

The club also manages the Hickam Thrift Shop at JBPHH. Profits from the thrift shop are used for grants, scholarships and supporting charities, nonprofit organizations and schools.

During the last board year, which ran from June 2017 to May 2018, Dobbs said the club distributed more than $217,000 in grants and scholarships.

“Our thrift shop is an- other win for the community by providing a place to donate gently used clothing and household goods and a great place to find those same things at a bargain,” Dobbs said.

For more information about the expo, visit https://hickamosc.com.

The website has more information about the group, monthly activities and more, to include a kids’ play group, hiking club, tea time club, quilt- ing club and thrift shop.