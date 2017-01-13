Hickam Officers’ Spouses’ Club offers scholarships

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 13, 2017

Each year the Hickam Officers’ Spouses’ Club (HOSC) awards multiple scholarships to military family members to help further their education.

Funding for these scholarships is generated completely through sales from the Hickam Thrift Shop. The HOSC scholarship is available to active duty military family members of all ranks and branches and may be used at trade schools, two-to-four year colleges, and universities to include masters and doctorate-level programs.

Applicants may apply in one of the following categories: high school senior, continuing education and spouse. An applicant’s sponsor must meet one of the following criteria to be eligible:

• Active-duty U.S. military member currently assigned in Hawaii

• Active-duty U.S. military member on a remote assignment from Hawaii

• Retired U.S. military member residing in Hawaii

• Full-time Hawaii National Guard member

• Full-time U.S. military Reserve member residing in Hawaii

• Deceased U.S. military member with applicant residing in Hawaii

Recipients are selected based on educational information, employment, volunteerism, school and community related clubs/ activities, self-improvement activities, leadership positions, awards/honors, personal essay and letters of recommendation.

Recipients will be chosen in April and will be honored at the HOSC annual scholarship awards banquet in May where amount values of the individual scholarships will be announced.

Scholarship money can be used for payment of tuition, fees, and/or room and board charged by the Finance or Business Office of the school during the fall 2017 semester and/or the spring 2018 semester(s).

Applications are available now at www.hickamosc.com/ scholarships and must be received by March 1, 2017.

Please refer to the application for full eligibility requirements. Any questions can be directed to the scholarship coordinator at hoscscholarship@gmail.com.