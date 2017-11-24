Hickam Memorial Gym now open 24/7

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 24, 2017

Story and photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman

15th Wing Public Affairs

The Hickam Memorial Gym is now open to registered users 24 hours a day and seven days a week, as of Nov. 20.

The gym’s 24-hour access is available to all authorized users over the age of 18. Individuals who do not have a common access card may purchase a proximity card for $5.

“Opening the gym serves as an example of the great teamwork here,” said Col. Douglas Pierce, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam deputy commander.

“Thanks to the 647th Force Support Squadron, 647th Civil Engineer Squadron, Naval Facilities Engineering Command, and all the volunteers for putting in the time and energy to make this happen.”

Since the registration opened, more than 500 people have signed up for 24-hour gym access.

“Extending the gym hours and providing this service to our Airmen, Soldiers and Sailors will increase our combat effectiveness without putting an extra burden on the Force Support Squadron,” said Col. Kevin Gordon, 15th Wing commander.

“This is a huge win for the Joint Base.”

The Hickam Memorial Gym serves approximately 1,500 personnel daily, and houses a variety of cardio and weight equipment, basketball courts, personal training, group exercise classes and more.