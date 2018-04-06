Hickam Harbor to celebrate Earth Day a week ahead

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 06, 2018

Justin Hirai

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

The Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Outdoor Recreation (ODR) department will be celebrating Earth Day on Saturday, April 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hickam Harbor Marina, a week early from the official April 22 Earth Day.

The event will feature information booths, fun activities and additional events for the entire family, including bounce houses for the kids.

Snacks will also be available for purchase. The band “Men in Grey Suits” will also be providing live music at the event.

In addition to the Earth Day event, the 2nd annual Trash Boat Regatta will begin from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Boats made of materials normally found to enter a landfill will be constructed by participants who will be paddling and sailing their boats. Application and rules are at www.greatlifehawaii.com.

For more information about the events, call Hickam Harbor at 449-5215.