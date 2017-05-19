Hickam Elementary chorus roars with Lion King Kids

Ho'okele Staff | May 19, 2017

Story and photos by Hickam Elementary School

Hickam Elementary School (HES) chorus launched its annual production with The Lion King Kids on the school’s main stage May 10-12, under the direction of music teacher Tracie Higashi.

Fifth-grade student Sante Williams played Simba, a young lion who must overcome his father’s death and guilt in order to restore the pridelands to their original state of beauty and prosperity.

The entire production fulfills many educational standards, including Common Core State Standards and National Core Arts Standards as well as acting, design, directing, writing, music and dance.

“I am excited to see hard work of our students and Ms. Higashi presented to our community,” said Alisa Bender, Hickam Elementary School principal. “The singing, costumes, makeup and lighting all comes together in a magical adventure and shares a message of growing from confused cub into a lion king.”

Attendees praised previous HES productions, from performances of Oliver Twist to Mulan.

For this year’s May 11 production, the installation commanders and Air Force commanders reserved seats months ago.

“I’m from New York, and I’ve seen plays there,” said John Erickson, Central District Complex Area superintendent.

“When I saw Tracie Higashi’s productions with our students, I was blown away. We’ve had admirals and generals request our students perform for them.”