HIANG topples leaders in White Division

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 21, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

The Hawaii Air National Guard (HIANG) got two goals in the first half and another in the second to defeat the division-leading 37th Intelligence Squadron/ 352nd Cyberspace Operations Squadron (37 IS/352 COS) Fire Sharks. The game took place April 15 in a White Division intramural soccer matchup at Earhart Field, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

HIANG came into the game in third place, but after beating the Fire Sharks, the team leapfrogged to the top of the division with a record of 5-1 (15 points). The Fire Sharks lost their first game of the season and dropped to 4-1-2 (14 points).

Capt. Glen Hayase, HIANG team leader, said that he knew that the game was going to be tough, so he was glad to have enough players for reserves.

“They (the Fire Sharks) are a solid team. We were looking forward to this,” Hayase said. “When you look at the sidelines and you see subs, you say, man I can go harder.

The all-out attitude paid off right away, as the HIANG got on the scoreboard quickly on a goal by Navy Diver 2nd Class George Lee, who said he was just in the right spot at the right time.

“Oh, that was by accident. I had my eyes closed,” Lee said jokingly. “I got a perfect through ball and I ran into space. I had a lot of space in front of me, and put it in.”

The early goal, in the battle between the two divisional powerhouses, gave HIANG a huge boost and seemed to set the tone for the rest of the game.

“When you score pretty quickly, it gives you that adrenaline boost that you need,” Hayase said. “Then you put another in and its pretty much defense after that.”

The second goal of the first half came off the foot of speedy striker Staff Sgt. Sean Chang.

Although, it wasn’t Chang’s fast feet that accounted for the goal, but rather his steady shooting in a free kick situation.

“That was a free kick right on top of the box,” Chang said. “I was just lucky that the wall was a little over to the side, so I saw an opening. I just aimed for that, and fortunately, it was good.”

Hayase said that whether or not the team is ahead, everyone knows only one speed, and that is to go hard all the time.

Built from a squad that has played together for a long time, team cohesion goes along way towards putting everyone on the same page, Hayase said.

“We don’t give up,” he said. “I don’t know if anybody plays on the outside league, but for more than half of us, this is it. So we try to play hard for the eight or nine games.”

The team’s hard play kept the potent Fire Sharks offense at bay and took the 2-0 lead into halftime.

The tension of the game continued well into the second half, but a heads up goal by Lt. Col. Dick Raweigh seemed to take all the wind out of the Fire Sharks’ sail.

“They tried to cross it across the field and it didn’t make it to their man,” Raweigh said. “I intercepted it and instead of trying to bend it into the corner, I punched it straight to the net and it went through.

Hayase pointed out that because the division is so tough, it was extremely gratifying to pick up their fifth game of the season.

From week to week, he said that you never know what challenge is ahead until you arrive on game day.

“You look at the standings, but you never know,” Hayase said. “We had three different players from last week, so you never really know who you’re going to face.”