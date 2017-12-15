Heroes honored for the holidays

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 15, 2017

Children and their families participate in a free Holiday Heroes event at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange food court lanai, Dec. 9. A total of 178 military kids attend this event and each child received coupons towards their holiday purchase. In addition, the event featured a holiday card-making station, free gift-wrapping, a photo booth and an arts and crafts station to make ornaments and/or decorate frames for their picture from the photo booth. Photos by Stephanie Lau

Toys For Tots drive helps kids

A Toys for Tots drive is held Dec. 8 at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange in partnership with the U.S. Marines. NEX collected 770 toys during the drive, which lasted from Nov. 1 to Dec. 8. The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program is to collect new toys for children and distribute them as holiday gifts for less fortunate children in the community. Photos by Stephanie Lau

Breakfast with Santa delights children of all ages

Families are treated to food and games at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange Breakfast with Santa at the NEX food court lanai, Dec. 9. Besides the pancake and bacon breakfast, the event also featured glitter tattoos, balloon art, holiday card-making, arts and crafts and prizes. Patrons also received goodie bags and a framed picture with Santa. Photos by Lora De Leon