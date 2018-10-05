Help prevent the flu

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 05, 2018

Naval Health Clinic Hawaii

There are things you can do to help keep you from getting sick and to prevent the spread of flu illnesses.

Steps you can take to prevent the spread of germs:

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or simply wear a surgical mask.

• If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve or elbow, not your hands.

• Put your used tissue in the waste basket.

• Clean your hands after coughing or sneezing.

• Wash with soap and water or clean with alcohol-based hand cleaner.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

• Germs are often spread when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs and then touches his or her eyes, nose or mouth. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. If you develop a high fever along with moderate respiratory symptoms (cough, sore throat, runny nose, muscle aches), please contact your health care provider. If you need to visit your health care provider’s office, call in advance and let them know you have symptoms of the flu. When you are sick, stay home from work, school and group activities and postpone errands. You will protect others from catching your illness. Wear a mask if you must go out in public. Do your part to keep yourself and your family, friends and coworkers from getting sick.

• Keeping healthy is no accident. Practice healthy habits by getting plenty of sleep, routine physical activity and making good food choices.

• Now is the time to develop a family emergency plan as a precaution. This should include food, medicines, face masks, alcohol-based hand cleaners and other essential supplies.

Facts about Flu Infection:

The influenza virus is spread by the tiny droplets expelled when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These respiratory droplets do not usually remain airborne as they are heavy enough to quickly fall out of the air; however, they can spread approximately 3 to 6 feet from the infected individual.

Infection can result from breathing in these droplets before they fall or by touching a surface on which the droplets landed (such as a door-knob or computer keyboard) and then touching the mucous membranes of the mouth, nose, or eyes. Depending on conditions, the virus may live for one to two days on hard surfaces.

A person infected with influenza can spread the virus in their respiratory droplets for about 24 hours before they begin to feel ill and will continue to expel the virus in respiratory secretions for about seven days after they develop symptoms (children may spread the virus for up to 10 days after the start of illness).

Call the Oahu Joint Services Flu Information Hotline at 433-1FLU to obtain information or ask questions.

Get your flu shot

OCT. 10 — Beneficiaries of 15th Medical Group may come in for a flu shot Oct. 10 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Makai Recreation Center.

OCT. 12-13 — The Navy Exchange and Naval Health Clinic Hawaii have teamed up to provide free flu shots for authorized patrons from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NEX Mall rotunda. An ID check will be in effect.

OCT. 27 AND NOV. 3 — It’s flu season once again, and it’s time to get your flu shot. To help alleviate long immunization wait times during normal business hours, the Tripler Family Medicine Clinic is offering two Saturday clinics. The staff will accept walk-ins from 8 a.m. to noon. The clinic is open only to Tripler Family Medicine Clinic patients. For more information, call 433-3300.