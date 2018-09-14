Heidi Murkoff visits JBPHH

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 14, 2018

Story and photo by MC3 Cole Pielop

Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

Mothers and mothers-to-be gathered at the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for a baby shower with Heidi Murkoff, New York Times bestselling author of the “What to Expect” book series, Sept. 10.

The baby shower, sponsored by the USO, was held for active duty service members and spouses, including those who may not have been able to be with their family for their own special occasion.

“The biggest difference between military and civilian pregnancies is that you’re so far away from your family and your network of support,” Murkoff said. “When you’re moving all of the time you don’t have a chance to make those connections. By bringing them together they can exchange numbers and be each others’ support system.”

Murkoff also expressed how important it is for mothers to have this special day.

“For some of these moms, this is the only baby shower they will get,” Murkoff said. “These moms need that celebration. In fact, every mom needs that hug and support, and that’s what we’re here to provide. Everyone is here to help each other.”

Tables of women laughed as the event opened up with conversation starters such as weird cravings, other pregnancy experiences and past duty stations.

“I’ve learned so much from this event, even from the ladies at the table with me,” said Sarah Wilson, an active-duty spouse. “I’ve been married for 10 years and we were told we couldn’t have children. It’s neat to see women who have done it before and people like me who are new to this.”

Murkoff and her husband travel across the world to military bases talking to mothers and fathers answering questions and giving advice.

“Know that you’re not alone,” Murkoff said. “Motherhood is the ultimate sisterhood but I’d say that goes even more emphatically in the military. I think military moms often try to be strong for the whole family and the whole planet. I love seeing these moms get together and make lasting bonds.”

The event wrapped up with a question and answer session followed by a book signing with goodie bags.