Healthy Kids Day at Bishop Museum

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 17, 2017

YMCA Healthy Kids Day 2017 will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 8 at the Bishop Museum. The event is designed to get kids and their families moving, learning and living healthier. It also connects youth and families to outdoor environmental learning and service opportunities.

The event will feature more than 40 community partners offering a variety of hands-on activities, games, fitness challenges, health screenings and demonstrations along with entertainment, food and snacks. Participants can bring their refillable water bottles to fill up at the free water station. This year will focus on outdoor environmental volunteer activities for the whole family.

Admission is free for kamaaina and military families with valid ID and includes entry to all of Bishop Museum’s exhibits, Planetarium and Science Center. Free tickets are available online in advance to save time at www.ymcahonolulu.org.

The Polynesian Voyaging Society and Department of Natural Land and Resources and other environmental agencies will be offering activities along with the launch of the www.ConservationConnections.org website.