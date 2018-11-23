Hawaii wounded warriors come together

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 23, 2018

Story and photo by MC2 Allen McNair

Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

The term “wounded warrior” can be interpreted literally. A person who is injured during military battle is certainly considered a wounded warrior. Vietnam veterans with missing limbs and war stories are definitely wounded warriors. Although this may be the general belief, the term “wounded warrior” can also apply to service members dealing with a variety of circumstances.

Service members in the Wounded Warrior Program (WWP) receive specialized assistance to help them cope with physical and mental injuries, and support their transition out of the military.

On Monday, Nov. 19, the U.S. Army sponsored the 2nd annual Wounded Warrior “Purple” Bowling tournament that featured WWP participants from the Army, Navy and Marines. The tournament aims to build camaraderie among the five Wounded Warrior programs located on the island of Oahu, and to raise awareness for Warrior Care Month.

The WWP is a joint Department of Defense initiative which began in 2005 for combat-wounded and injured service members, and was expanded in 2008 to include non-combat-related wounded, injured, or ill service members, and mandated that each branch of service have their own Wounded Warrior Program.

“Our wounded warriors work extremely hard every day to heal from their illnesses and injuries; fighting through pain and going to several medical appointments weekly in,order obtain optimal recovery,” said Margo Crane, Navy Wounded Warrior-Safe Harbor program director. “The bowling tournament is a fun way to recognize our wounded warriors and their caregivers, which is most often their spouses, for their service, sacrifices and achievements.”

According to Crane, a wounded warrior is a service member who has been diagnosed with an illness or sustained an injury that has been classified as serious (SI) or very serious (VSI).

Operations Specialist Seaman Chrystopher Sinclair, a Sailor assigned to X Division, a unit for limited-duty Sailors at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, said the Wounded Warrior Program has been highly beneficial for him during his recovery.

“One of the biggest things I believe that they do for people who are suffering from injuries, whether it’s a psychological thing or a physical thing, is to remind you that you’re not here by yourself,” Sinclair said. “I had to go through a biopsy. With all the appointments and surgeries and people I had to talk to, things got overwhelming. But I had peace of mind knowing that I don’t have to worry about this because I have people that are helping me.”

Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Tony Pone, leading chief petty officer assigned to X Division, said that there are some common misconceptions about the WWP. Entry approval is not limited to physical bodily injuries and there are many benefits to the program that service members are not aware of.

“When you get out, everyone knows you have the option to continue Service Members’ Group Life Insurance at a certain price. What they don’t know is that, if you’re in the Wounded Warrior Program, when you retire you can sign up for the extension of it, and it’s free for up to two years.”

Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Donald E. Novachich, leading petty officer assigned to X Division, described the brotherhood of the WWP and how it brings veterans together.

“One thing that people don’t know is that there are other wounded warriors that have retired that look out for us,” Novachich said. “One of the guys donated his hotel room for an event. It’s not just once you’re a part of it, you leave when you get out. It’s continuous. That’s one thing that I’m looking forward to when I get out. To see, not just how other people can help me, but how I can help others.”

Once enrolled into the WWP, the Service Member’s case is followed through until he/she fully recovers and is returned to active duty, or have been found unfit and will be medically retired from active duty. For those that need to medically retire, the program assists them with transitioning from the military to civilian life to ensure that they have a seamless and smooth transition.