Hawaii Swish to hold tryouts

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 11, 2017

Last season, two members from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam made the roster for the Hawaii Swish professional basketball team.

With the new American Basketball Association season just around the corner, Hawaii Swish owner/player Ge-remy Robinson is again looking for talent to fill the team’s lineup.

Open tryouts for the Swish will be held this Sunday, Aug. 13, at Farrington High School from 3 to 6 p.m., and on Sept. 9, also at Farrington, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Registration or walk-on fee is $120.

For more information, call 221-4712 or visit the website at www.hawaiiswishaba.com.