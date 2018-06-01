Hawaii service members, veterans join Warrior Games

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 01, 2018

Lt. Cmdr. Jenn Womble

Commander Navy Installations Command

Chief Machinist’s Mate Ferlin Espinal of Honolulu, Senior Chief Personnel Specialist Raina Hockenberry of Honolulu, and U.S. Air Force veteran Michele Prindle, currently residing in Kapa‘a, Hawaii, will participate in the 2018 Department of Defense Warrior Games.

The games will be held June 2-9 at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Approximately 265 wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans representing teams from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Special Operations Command (SOCOM) will participate in the competition.

Teams include active duty service members and veterans with upper-body, lower-body, and spinal cord injuries; traumatic brain injuries; visual impairment; serious illnesses; and post-traumatic stress.

They will go head-to-head in archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track and field, wheelchair basketball and three new sports debuting this year: indoor rowing, powerlifting, and time trial cycling.

The Warrior Games was established in 2010 as a way to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded warriors and to expose them to adaptive sports.

Sponsored by the U.S. Olympic Committee in Colorado Springs, the inaugural Warrior Games hosted approximately 200 wounded, ill and injured service members.

During the following years, the Warrior Games expanded in size and scope.

This is the fourth consecutive year the DoD will lead the operational planning and coordination of the event; the U.S. Air Force will host this year’s event.