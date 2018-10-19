Hawaii Commands celebrate 243rd Navy birthday

| Oct 19, 2018

Team members assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency cut cake during a celebration at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oct. 12. Photo by Staff Sgt. Apryl Hall

MC1 Corwin Colbert

Navy Region Hawaii Public Affairs

Sailor sand NJROTC cadets from James Campbell High School participated in a cake-cutting ceremony Oct. 12 at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. The ceremony was conducted in honor of the Navy’s 243rd birthday.

In 1972, Chief of Naval Operations Elmo “Bud” Zumwalt declared Oct. 13 as the Navy’s official birthday, in order to enhance a greater appreciation of our Navy heritage, and to provide a positive influence toward pride and professionalism in the naval service.

Sailors, families and guests learn to hula dance during Navy Region Hawaii’s 243rd Navy birthday ball in Honolulu, Oct. 13. Photo by MC2 Charles Oki

“Today, there is no naval force on the planet that can compare,” said Capt. Jeff Bernard, the commanding officer of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. “It is our men and women in uniform who make (our) U.S. Navy great. These Sailors with us today are proud representatives of America’s Navy with a tradition of excellence that began 243 years ago.”

The cadets presented the colors during the ceremony and stuck around afterwards to speak with Sailors.

“This was a really great experience for all of us,” said NJROTC Petty Officer 3rd Class Maya Beadle. “It gave us a chance to get to talk to enlisted Sailors and officers to see what jobs would interest us in the Navy.”

NAVFAC Pacific Commander Rear Adm. John Adametz (right) and NAVFAC Pacific Senior Enlisted Leader Master Chief Christopher Levandoski participated in a cake-cutting ceremony held Oct. 11. Photo by Marc Myer

The event concluded with a birthday cake cutting and a performance by the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band.

The theme for the Navy’s 243rd birthday is “Forged by the Sea.” The theme represents the aspirational outcome of every Sailor ‘s journey in uniform and conveys the notion that every Sailor is shaped and strengthened into a more capable version of themselves through Navy service.

JBPHH Commanding Officer Capt. Jeff Bernard, right, and Navy JROTC Cadet Seaman Apprentice Anyelis Torres, from James Campbell High School, cut cake at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center, Oct. 12. Photo by MC3 Cole C. Pielop

Seaman Dalton Palk, a religious program specialist with 3rd Marine Regiment, and Cmdr. Charles Luff, the regimental chaplain, cut cake at Anderson Hall, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Oct. 12. Photo by Cpl. Matthew Kirk

Adm. Phil Davidson, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Operations Specialist Seaman Jailene Duarte, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) cut cake at Navy Region Hawaii’s birthday ball in Honolulu, Oct 13. Photo by MC2 Charles Oki

