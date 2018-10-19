Hawaii Commands celebrate 243rd Navy birthday

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 19, 2018

MC1 Corwin Colbert

Navy Region Hawaii Public Affairs

Sailor sand NJROTC cadets from James Campbell High School participated in a cake-cutting ceremony Oct. 12 at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. The ceremony was conducted in honor of the Navy’s 243rd birthday.

In 1972, Chief of Naval Operations Elmo “Bud” Zumwalt declared Oct. 13 as the Navy’s official birthday, in order to enhance a greater appreciation of our Navy heritage, and to provide a positive influence toward pride and professionalism in the naval service.

“Today, there is no naval force on the planet that can compare,” said Capt. Jeff Bernard, the commanding officer of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. “It is our men and women in uniform who make (our) U.S. Navy great. These Sailors with us today are proud representatives of America’s Navy with a tradition of excellence that began 243 years ago.”

The cadets presented the colors during the ceremony and stuck around afterwards to speak with Sailors.

“This was a really great experience for all of us,” said NJROTC Petty Officer 3rd Class Maya Beadle. “It gave us a chance to get to talk to enlisted Sailors and officers to see what jobs would interest us in the Navy.”

The event concluded with a birthday cake cutting and a performance by the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band.

The theme for the Navy’s 243rd birthday is “Forged by the Sea.” The theme represents the aspirational outcome of every Sailor ‘s journey in uniform and conveys the notion that every Sailor is shaped and strengthened into a more capable version of themselves through Navy service.