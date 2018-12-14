Have you kept your New Year’s resolution this year, and if so, how did you pull it off?
Ho'okele Staff | Dec 14, 2018
Tech. Sgt. James Aschmann
392nd Intelligence Squadron
“Yes and no. My goal this year was to get more fit and lose weight. The beginning of the year went well, Spring went poorly, but I got back on track early fall and have been very consistent since then. I’m just trying to not let setbacks get me down.”
Senior Airman
Emmanuel Shockley
Det. 2, 18th Force Support Squadron
“Yes I have. My goal was to improve my run time for my PT test.
I did it by faithfully running everyday even when I didn’t want to, but in the end it benefited me.”
“I don’t usually make a New Year’s resolution, but like most people, I wanted to get healthier and fitter. I did it by working out with other mums and meal prepping.”
Information Systems Technician Seaman
Cory Moynihan
USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)
“A little bit. I wanted to improve myself by getting a better career which I did by joining the Navy.”
Chief Machinist’s Mate Cataliuel Lumbang
USS Port Royal (CG 73)
“No, I didn’t get a high percentage on my PRT score.”
Cryptologic Technician (Networks) 2nd Class
Kenzie Lachenal
Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Hawaii
“Yes, I wanted to have kids and I am pregnant this year.”
