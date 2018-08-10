HART closures expected in August

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 10, 2018

Courtesy of Shimmick/ Traylor/Granite

Rail work is scheduled to impact base gates for Saturday, Aug. 18 and 25.

Shimmick/Traylor/

Granite’s column crews are continuing nightly work on the straddle bent columns near Kalaloa Street.

Because this operation takes place over the roadway, the west bound lanes of Kamehameha Highway will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

between Kalaloa Street and Kohomua Street. Westbound drivers will be detoured at Kalaloa Street, then to Salt Lake Boulevard to access Kamehameha Highway.

The westbound contraflow between Radford Drive and Halawa Drive will continue next week between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for foundation work near the Borchers Gate intersection.

As you may have experienced, during this work the westbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway will be closed and two-way traffic will operate in the east bound lanes.

At that time, the eastbound left turn in to Borchers Gate and the left turn from Borchers Gate onto eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Radford Drive, and drivers exiting Borchers Gate will be detoured to Arizona Memorial Place.

This traffic plan will be required on Saturday Aug. 18 and Aug. 25 during the day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Additionally, at the Borchers Gate intersection, the Diamond Head (east) side crosswalk is currently closed for foundation work. Pedestrians are temporarily detoured to the Ewa (west) side of the intersection to access Halawa Gate.

At Pearl Harbor Interchange, the eastbound ramp from the H-1 Freeway onto Nimitz Highway and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam may be closed nightly between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. for construction.

Eastbound motorists will be detoured to the Airport exit to access Nimitz Highway and the base.

