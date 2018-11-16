Happy Thanksgiving Events

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 16, 2018

THANKSGIVING DINNER TO GO

NOW — The Officers’ Club at Kaneohe Bay, and Sunset Lanai is offering 2018 Complete Thanksgiving Dinners to go for six to eight people. There is a turkey meal, ham meal, turkey and ham combo meal and pumpkin crunch pie. Orders will be taken through Nov. 20, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call the Officers’ Club at 254-7650 or 254-0905. Call Sunset Lanai at 484-9322.

THANKSGIVING BUFFET

TODAY — A Thanksgiving Buffet is scheduled at the Kolekole Bar at Schofield Barracks, today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu includes roast turkey, baked ham with pineapple sauce, savory stuffing, baked yams, mashed potatoes, green beans almandine, buttered corn, cream of potato, soup du jour, super salad bar, carved roast beef with au jus and horseradish. The cost is $14.95/person. Reservations encouraged. Call 655-0660.

TURKEY TROT

NOV. 20 — Turkey Trot 5K takes place Nov. 20 at 7 a.m. at the Wahiawa Annex Fitness Center. Start burning off those holiday calories early. Prizes for top three male and female finishers. This is a free event. For more information, call 653-5542.

THANKSGIVING DAY HOLIDAY SCHEDULE

NOV. 22 — City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday, Nov. 22. Here is the holiday schedule for the city’s operations:

• Emergency medical, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.

• TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule. For route and schedule information, please visit www.thebus.org.

• Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.

• Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens, and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.

• The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.

• The People’s Open Markets will not be held.

• All Satellite City Halls and Driver Licensing Centers will be closed.

• On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapi‘olani Regional Park and metered parking lots.

• Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

SPECIAL THANKSGIVING MEALS

NOV. 22 — Special Thanksgiving meals are being offered Nov. 22 at both Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam dining facilities. Hale Aina is serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $16.05. Silver Dolphin Bistro is serving from 2 to 5 p.m. for $9.10. These special meals are open to not only active duty. Escorted family members of active duty, military retirees and Department of Defense civilian employees with valid ID card are also welcome. For more information, call 449-1666 (Hale Aina) or 473-2948 (Silver Dolphin Bistro).

THANKSGIVING LUNCH BUFFET

NOV. 22 — Reservations are being accepted now for the Thanksgiving Lunch Buffet happening Nov. 22 at the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club. Price is $34.95 for adults ($4 discount for club members), $18.95 for ages 7 to 12 years old and $12.50 for ages 4 to 6 years old. For more information, call 448-4608.

THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY MARATHON

NOV. 22 — Holiday Marathons in Hawaii and Hawaii Running Project are hosting a free Thanksgiving Holiday Marathon on Thursday Nov. 22 at Ala Moana Beach Park 6:30 a.m. Meet near lifeguard tower 1E and the restrooms. Look for a blue Hawaii Running Project canopy tent. It’s ok to start earlier or later. Just sign in on the clipboard with your starting time and distance. Choose a full marathon (26.2 miles), half marathon (13.1 miles), quarter marathon (10K/6.2 miles), or keiki run (2.62 miles). The course is entirely within Ala Moana Park. Certificates given to finishers at all distances. For more information, call Coach Kawika at 462-1313.