Halloween Haunted Happenings to be held

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 13, 2017

Today is Friday the 13th, but an even creepier day is lurking just around the corner in a few weeks. Halloween is Tuesday, Oct. 31 and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam trick-or-treat hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. In addition, a spooky spectrum of Halloween events will be held throughout this month at Joint Base.

The 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing (515 AMOW) will hold its annual haunted house from Oct. 13 to 15 at 290 Vickers Ave. on the Hickam side of Joint Base. Doors will open at 6 p.m. each night. The cost is $13 for those ages 13 and up, and $7 for those under age 13.

The Wahiawa Annex Block Party will feature a free Harvest Festival from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Wahiawa Annex Sports Field. The event will include a Halloween costume contest for adults at 4 p.m. and for children at 4:30 p.m. The event will also include harvest games, food and giveaways.

Free Boofest will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 21 at Bellows Air Force Station building 220. The event will include a zombie escape, kids’ activities, the movie “Hocus Pocus” under the stars, a costume contest, trunk-or-treat, entertainment and food trucks. For more information, call 253-1508, visit www. bellowsafs.com or find Bellows Air Force Station on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @bellowsafs.

The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Teen Center will hold a Halloween Lock-In from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Oct. 27 to Oct. 28 at the Teen Center, 100 McChord St., building 1859. Teens can experience a night of games, bowling and food. The event is open to teens ages 13 to 18 years old. Participants are welcome to wear costumes. Registration ends Oct. 25. For more information, call 448-0418.

Free movie night at the Hickam family pool will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27. The movie will be Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Doors open at 6 p.m. and the movie begins at sundown. The shallow end of the pool will be open for patrons throughout the movie and individual sized floaties are allowed. The event will include a costume contest and prizes will be given for the scariest, most creative and the cutest costumes. Contest winners will be announced before the movie screening. Free popcorn will be up for grabs while supplies last. For more information, call 260-9763.

A free Harvest Festival will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel, 1600 Pearl Harbor Boulevard. The event will include food, games, crafts, bounce houses, face painting, costumes and more. It is open to all Department of Defense ID holders and their families. For more information, call 473-3971.

Halloween Zumba Bash will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Fitness Center. Enjoy a two-hour workout with a Zumba instructor. Wear your favorite costume to the event. The fee is two group exercise coupons. The event is open to those ages 12 and older. For more information, call 471-2019 or visit www. greatlifehawaii.com

Free Halloween Spooktacular will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 28 at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange mall second floor. NEX, Navy Lodge, Veterans United and the USO will participate in the event. There will be bone-chilling arts and crafts, a goulish treasure hunt, boo-tiful costume contest and treats to die for. The event is for authorized patrons only. For more information, call 423-3287.

A Halloween Bowling Party will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the bowling center on the Pearl Harbor side of Joint Base. The event will include free treats for those who dress up and they can receive one free game of cosmic bowling. Shoe rental is not included. For more information, call 473-2574.