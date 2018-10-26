Halloween Events

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 26, 2018

15TH MXG HAUNTED HOUSE

TODAY, OCT. 27, OCT. 31 — Today, Saturday, Oct. 27 and Wednesday, Oct. 31, the 15th Maintenance Squadron Booster Club is opening its fourth annual haunted house to those with base access. A less scary version is scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m., and the main scare is scheduled from 7 to 10 p.m. The location of the haunted house is 315 Mamiya Avenue in building 2133. Parking is free. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/15mxsboosterclub.

HAUNTED HOUSE AND TRAIL

TODAY, OCT. 27, 31 — Doors open from 6 to 9 p.m. at 3373 Seaman Avenue. The haunted house and trail are presented by the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron Booster Club and open to the base community.

MOVIE ON THE LAWN AND TRUNK OR TREAT

TODAY — Join USO Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in partnership with the 735th Air Mobility Squadron for a Movie on the Lawn & Trunk or Treat from 6 to 9 p.m. Hickam AMC Terminal Lawn on 355 Mamiya Ave., building 2028. 735th AMS will be hosting the trunk or treat and costume contest with prize giveaways. USO JBPHH will show “Hocus Pocus” on the lawn with light refreshments and snacks. Don’t forget to bring blankets or low chairs to sit on for this event. This event is open to active-duty personnel and their families.

PICK N PAINT

NOW — There are some fun seasonal items available in the Pick N Paint department at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center while supplies last. Head over and paint yours before Halloween. The center is available Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions? Call 448-9907.

EXCHANGE HOSTING HALLOWEEN PHOTO CONTEST FOR MILITARY PETS

NOW — The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is inviting shoppers to share photos of their boo-tiful fur babies in Halloween attire for a chance to win a big treat. Through Oct. 31, authorized exchange shoppers can submit a photograph of their furry, feathered, scaly or fuzzy pet dressed in a Halloween costume at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary to enter. Entries must include the entrant’s legal first name and last name, mailing address, email address, phone number and local exchange location. Limit one entry per person. Winners will be notified by no later than Nov. 15. For more information, visit https://bit. ly/2xSd3LT.

HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST

NOW — The Hickam Thrift Shop will be holding a Halloween Costume Contest now through Nov. 5. There will be an adult and child category. The prize is a $20 gift certificate to the store. Take a photo of you or your child wearing the costume or costume pieces you purchased from our store. The main costume or costume pieces must come from the Hickam Thrift Shop, so state what items came from the shop. Include the person’s name. For children, include their name and age. Individual photos only, no groups. All entrants must allow the photos to be posted to the shop’s Facebook page. Staff and volunteers at the shop Wednesday, Nov. 7 will judge the entrees. Winners will be announced via Facebook by Saturday, Nov. 10 at 8 a.m. For more information, call 449-6603.

HALLOWEEN ZUMBA BASH

OCT. 27 — Halloween Zumba Bash is two hours of fitness fun from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 27 at the JBPHH Fitness Center. Get a two-hour workout and dress up. The cost of this event is two group exercise coupons. For more information about the Zumba bash, call 471-2019.

NEX SPOOKTACULAR

OCT. 27 — The Navy Exchange Spooktacular is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the NEX rotunda. Families can enjoy “bone chillin'” arts and crafts, “ghouly” games, a “booti-ful” costume contest for ages 12 and under, as well as treat. This is a free event for authorized patrons only. For more information, call 423-3287.

HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST

OCT. 27 — Halloween Costume Contest is scaring things up Oct. 27 at 10 p.m. at The Country Bar in Club Pearl. Think you have the best costume? Show it off and you may win a fun prize. This event is free and is open to ages 18 and older. For more information, call 473-1743.

NEX HOWL-O-WEEN PET EVENT

OCT. 27 — Get your pet dressed up for an event full of games, costume contest and more at the pet shop at the Navy Exchange Mall at Pearl Harbor from 5 to 7 p.m.. For more information, call 421-3342.

BOOFEST

OCT. 27 — Bellows Air Force Station is scheduled to host a free Boofest from 3 to 9 p.m. at Turtle Cove, in building 220. There will be a free costume contest at the Turtle Cove deck stage. Sign up online at www. bellowsafs.com/boofest2018/contest/. Limited sign-ups are available on site. There will be food, activities, games, face painting and more. There will be a showing of “Coco,” in the grassy area between the pavilion parking lot and tennis court with free popcorn while supplies last. The event is open to all Bellows AFS guests and eligible patrons – active duty military, military retirees, reservists, National Guard, current/retired DoD civilian employees with an authorized ID card, their family members and guests. No outside food or beverages permitted. For more information, call 864-0144 (leave a message after hours and your call will be returned the next business day.)

HALLOWEEN BOWLING PARTY

OCT. 31 — The Naval Station Bowling Center is hosting a Halloween party from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The party includes free treats and one free game of bowling for those who dress up. Shoe rental is not included. For more information, call 473-2574.

HALLOWEEN TRICK-OR-TREATING HOURS

OCT. 31 — The official trick-or-treating hours for base housing residents aboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam are from 6 to 8 p.m.