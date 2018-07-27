Half marathon volunteers needed

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 27, 2018

Morale, Welfare and Recreation

Morale, Welfare and Recreation staff is looking for approximately 60 personnel to support the 12th Annual Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Half Marathon.

Anyone with access to JBPHH can volunteer. The volunteer work comes in a variety of forms and on different dates.

Duty date and times are listed below. The race starts Saturday, Aug. 18 at 5:30 a.m. at Earhart Track on Hickam Field.

• Friday, Aug. 17 Set-up crew (2 to 5 p.m.)

• Saturday, Aug. 18 Open general (duties assigned as needed). Bicyclists (pace the race/report at 4:30 a.m. until route is completed).

• Water station (set up/tear down/ manage/report 4 a.m. until finished). Road guards (guide runners/traffic/ report 4:15 a.m. until finished).

• DJ (set up/operate speakers/microphone/music equipment provided or can use own/report 4 a.m. until award ceremony is finished, estimated 9 a.m.) Set-up crew support (3 to 7 a.m. shift hours will be determined based on the number of volunteers). Event crew support (4:30 to 9:30 a.m. Shift hours will be determined based on the number of volunteers). Tear down/clean up crew support (report 8:30 to noon shift hours will be determined based on the number of volunteers).

To sign up, email jose.timana@us.af. mil. Provide your rank, last and first name, unit, email and cellphone number. You may also call 448-4637 during normal duty hours.