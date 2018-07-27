Half marathon volunteers needed

| Jul 27, 2018

A runner carries the U.S. flag during the 11th Annual Hickam Half Marathon, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 19. The yearly event is hosted by the Morale, Welfare and Recreation offi ce to promote fi tness and health. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman

Morale, Welfare and Recreation

Morale, Welfare and Recreation staff is looking for approximately 60 personnel to support the 12th Annual Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Half Marathon.

Anyone with access to JBPHH can volunteer. The volunteer work comes in a variety of forms and on different dates.

Duty date and times are listed below. The race starts Saturday, Aug. 18 at 5:30 a.m. at Earhart Track on Hickam Field.

• Friday, Aug. 17 Set-up crew (2 to 5 p.m.)

• Saturday, Aug. 18 Open general (duties assigned as needed). Bicyclists (pace the race/report at 4:30 a.m. until route is completed).

• Water station (set up/tear down/ manage/report 4 a.m. until finished). Road guards (guide runners/traffic/ report 4:15 a.m. until finished).

• DJ (set up/operate speakers/microphone/music equipment provided or can use own/report 4 a.m. until award ceremony is finished, estimated 9 a.m.) Set-up crew support (3 to 7 a.m. shift hours will be determined based on the number of volunteers). Event crew support (4:30 to 9:30 a.m. Shift hours will be determined based on the number of volunteers). Tear down/clean up crew support (report 8:30 to noon shift hours will be determined based on the number of volunteers).

To sign up, email jose.timana@us.af. mil. Provide your rank, last and first name, unit, email and cellphone number. You may also call 448-4637 during normal duty hours.

Category: News