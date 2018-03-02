Grandma’s recipe uses bevy of veggies

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 02, 2018

Here is a recipe for grandma’s wilted garlicky salad, which serves eight.

Ingredients:

• 3 heads of romaine lettuce

• 1 12-16 oz. bag of radishes

• 1 bunch of green onions

• 1 small container of cherry tomatoes

• 2 avocados (must be ripe)

• ½ cup fresh squeezed lemon juice (from 2 lemons)

• ½ cup olive oil

• 3 large garlic cloves (minced)

• ½ tsp. black pepper

• 1/2 tsp salt (use 1/4 tsp if using optional seasoning salt)

Optional: • 1/2 tsp. seasoning salt

Directions:

Wash and dry all produce. Slice the radishes and then cut each slice in half. Cut each avocado in half and then remove the pit. Scoop out the flesh and then cut into chunks. Tear the lettuce into bite sized pieces and slice the bunch of green onions. Half each cherry tomato. Place all the prepared produce in a very large mixing bowl and toss.

In a medium sized bowl, add the lemon juice, oil, garlic and other spices. Whisk well. Pour this dressing over the prepared produce and mix well. Cover the salad and then let it rest in the refrigerator for at least six hours (preferably overnight) in order for the lettuce to wilt and the flavors to blend.

Tips:

To make this salad a bit heartier, add your favorite can of low sodium beans (kidney, black, chick peas) drained and rinsed.

Just before serving top the salad with a grilled boneless chicken breast.