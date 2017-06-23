Grand Slam leads PACOM/JIOC to seventh win

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 23, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

Locked in a tight ball game, batter Staff Sgt. Justin Lambert came up with the bases loaded and touched them all with an inside-the-park grand slam that broke the contest wide open and delivered Pacific Command/ Joint Intelligence Operation Center (PACOM/ JIOC) to their seventh win in a row. It came happened in a 10-2 bashing of 15th Operations Support Squadron (15 OSS) Trolls on June 20 in a Red Division softball battle at Millican Field, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

PACOM/JIOC hasn’t lost a game this season and continues to lead the pack, while the Trolls dropped to 4-4.

“I’m thinking, just get us all a hit,” Lambert said about his blast that got past the outfielders and headed toward the fence. “He (the pitcher) just happened to throw me a good pitch, so I took it. I put a good solid swing on it.”

The slam couldn’t have come at a better time. Two of the division’s top pitchers, retired veteran Larry Smith for the Trolls, and Department of Defense civilian Mike Todd, were locked in a duel.

Todd retired the first seven hitters in holding the Trolls scoreless for the first three innings, while Smith had only allowed two runs to the powerful PACOM/JIOC batting order.

Army Staff Sgt. Michael Cox drove in the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly after Joel Austin, a DoD civilian, opened the bottom of the first inning with a triple.

Todd’s bloop single drove in Army Staff Sgt. Schaune Collins for the second run, after Collins hit the team’s second triple of the first inning.

The small lead seemed to be in jeopardy in the top of the third inning, as the Trolls loaded the bases with only one out.

Working out of a jam, Todd induced the next two batters into infield pop outs to preserve the lead for PACOM/JIOC.

The clutch pitching by Todd seemed to put momentum in the team’s favor, as PACOM/JIOC was waiting for a chance to swing away.

Fittingly, Todd got the first big hit of the inning, when he batted a double to drive in Collins, who got on base via an error.

Lt. j.g. Brian Caplan drove in the next run on a fielder’s choice and with two outs, it appeared that Smith was going to weather the storm.

However, a walk to Tech. Sgt Drew Duguay loaded the bases to set up Lambert for his clutch grand slam that doubled the score with just one swing.

“As soon as you connect, you can tell how well you hit the ball,” Lambert said about the long drive. “I just hit it, took off and listened to my base coaches. I saw it get through the outfielders, but I didn’t see how far it went and just ran until they told me to stop running.”

Lambert, who is playing in his first season for PACOM/JIOC, said that although he has played on a lot of good softball teams, this one might be the best.

He said that even if the team doesn’t appear to have a good night at the plate, you never know when the bats will explode.

“We have a lot of good players out there,” he said about his teammates. “It’s just one of those things. Sometimes, you just get hot and in the third inning, we got hot.”

While the defending champs PACOM/JIOC have now scored in double figures in all but one game, Lambert said that it’s not just hitting that make this year’s edition so dangerous.

“He’s (Todd) pitched a lot of good games and then there’s our defense,” Lambert said. “It doesn’t matter if he (Todd) throws a few bad balls.”