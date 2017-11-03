‘Gobble up’ MustDash 5k Turkey Trot Nov. 23

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 03, 2017

The Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) Pearl Harbor Chapter is sponsoring the fourth annual MustDash 5K Turkey Trot. The run will be held on Ford Island at the intersection of O’Kane Boulevard and Wasp Boulevard at 7:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23.

Prizes will be awarded in three categories: best real mustache, best fake mustache, and worst in show (for those that try their hardest to grow a mustache, yet fail miserably). Register by Nov. 7 for $25 by emailing SNAphRSVP@gmail.com with your T-shirt size (note that shirts are in men’s sizes).

Current and new SNA members can register for $18. To join the SNA, sign up online at navysna.org and late registration will be available for $30 ($23 for SNA members) until Nov. 14.