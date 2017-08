Ho'okele Staff | Aug 11, 2017

Service members and their families participate in the Glow for Awareness family fun run at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Aug. 4. The fun run was sponsored by the Hickam Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office to help bring the community together to focus on resiliency in a fun environment.

U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman