Globetrotters to bounce into Bloch Arena Oct. 16

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 06, 2017

The Harlem Globetrotters show will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Bloch Arena. As of the time Ho‘okele went to print, all of the tickets for the show have been distributed. MWR will have food and beverages available for purchase at the event. All items are subject to search and gates will have 100 percent ID checks. Allow time for security checks. For more information, visit www. greatlifehawaii.com

Free Teen Center first Friday: Open mic night will be held from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Teen Center. This event is open to all registered teens ages 13 to 18 years. For more information, call 448-0418.

Auditions for Missoula Children’s Theatre’s “The Wiz of the West” will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 9 at Hickam Memorial Theater. Open auditions are being held for children in first through 12th grades. Those selected will participate in a free weeklong camp, ending with a live production of “Wiz of the West” on Oct. 14 at the theater. Space is limited. For more information, call 449-3354.

Free ladies golf clinic takes place at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 12 at Barbers Point Golf Course. Advance sign up is welcome. For more information, call 682-1911.

Pink Day fun run will begin at 7 a.m. Oct. 13, beginning at the Pearl Harbor NEX parking lot. Participants run or walk two miles to help bring awareness about breast cancer. The event is free but a registration form needs to be turned in the morning of the event, prior to the start of the run. The registration form can be downloaded at www. greatlifehawaii.com. For more information, call 471-2280.

Free float night will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Scott Pool. Patrons can bring their pool floats and use them in the water as they cool off. For more information, call 473-0394.

North Shore bike ride will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 14, departing from the Outdoor Adventure Center. The cost is $25 and the deadline to sign up is Oct. 12. For more information, call 473-1198.

Stand up paddleboarding will be held from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 14 at Hickam Harbor. The cost of the class is $25 and the deadline to sign up is Oct. 11. For more information, call 449-5215.

Learn to surf from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 at Hickam Harbor. The cost of the class is $30 and the deadline to sign up is Oct 12. For more information, call 449-5215.