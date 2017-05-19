Giveaway, new focus planned for Fourth of July celebration

Ho'okele Staff | May 19, 2017

Reid Tokeshi

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Morale, Welfare and Recreation

America’s birthday is less than two months away. As it does every year, Joint Base Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) is again planning a Fourth of July celebration at Ward Field.

This year however, there are some changes in the works that organizers say will have additional appeal to all ages.

Lara Katine of MWR Special Events said in the past, the event focused more on a concert and fireworks, with some activities. That changes this time around.

“This year, it’s much more a celebration that extends the whole day and includes music and fireworks, but there are lots more activities happening,” Katine said.

“It’s something you’d want to stay at and be a part of it, instead of getting there just for the concert and waiting for the fireworks.”

This does not mean musical entertainment will be absent. There will still be live music, and more of it this year, as two bands will be taking the stage this Fourth of July.

The Eagles Experience kicks off the music at 5 p.m. and U2byUV takes over at 7:30 p.m. and will play until the fire-works finale.

While some parts are being finalized, Katine said there will be many more activities for both kids and adults spread out through the celebration.

In addition to the popular petting zoo and train rides, both returning this year, more physical activities such as basketball shooting, archery and others are planned.On-base private organizations will have carnival-style games and giveaways will be a big part of the celebration. The biggest giveaway will happen between the two band performances when someone will walk away with one of four different vehicles.

MWR has partnered with a local group to give customers their choice of a Chevrolet Spark, a Harley-Davidson Sportster, Yamaha V1 Waverunner, or a two-year lease on an Audi A3. Katine said that this is the biggest giveaway MWR has done at the event.

Finalists for the big giveaway will be drawn at the event and entrants must be present to win. Katine advised everyone to come early and join in the fun while they wait for their name to possibly be called.

More details of the July Fourth celebration will be available in about a month and can be found on at www.greatlifehawaii.com.