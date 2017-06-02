Girl Scouts celebrate on USS Missouri Memorial

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 02, 2017
Girl Scouts from the Mililani Mauka junior fifth-grade Rainbow Service Unit of Troop 763 participate in an aloha ceremony and Bronze Award for community service on the fantail of the Battleship Missouri Memorial, May 27. From left, they are Sherese Kurizaki, Lorabel Ramos, Jordan Geschwind and Mikayala Kuahiwinui. They are led by troop leader Nayda Ramos.
Girl Scouts from the Mililani Mauka junior fifth-grade Rainbow Service Unit of Troop 763 carry the U.S. and Hawaii flags as part of their ceremony at the Battleship Missouri Memorial. Photos by Don Robbins
Category: News