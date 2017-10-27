Ghoulishly Good Activities Halloween

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 27, 2017

Don Robbins

Editor, Ho‘okele

Halloween is this Tuesday, Oct. 31 and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam trick-or-treat hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. In addition, Halloween-related events are planned on and near the base.

The U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Wind Ensemble has announced a free, family-friendly, Halloween-themed Navy “Boo” and Gold community performance at 6:30 p.m. today, Oct. 27 at Halsey Terrace Community Center.

Free movie night will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. today, Oct. 27 at the Hickam Family Pool. There will be a Halloween costume contest with prizes for the scariest, most creative and the cutest. This event is open to all ages. For more information, call 448-2384.

A free Harvest Festival will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. today, Oct. 27 at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel, 1600 Pearl Harbor Boulevard. The event will include food, games, crafts, bounce houses, face painting, costumes and more. It is open to all Department of Defense ID holders and their families. For more information, call 473-3971.

Halloween Zumba Bash will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Fitness Center. Enjoy a two-hour workout with a Zumba instructor. Wear your favorite costume to the event. The fee is two group exercise coupons. The event is open to those ages 12 and older. For more information, call 471-2019 or visit www. greatlifehawaii.com.

Free Halloween Spooktacular will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange mall second floor. NEX, Navy Lodge, Veterans United and the USO will participate in the event. It will include arts and crafts, a treasure hunt, costume contest and treats. In addition, Hello Kitty will be at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the second floor mall level. There will be free balloons while supplies last and pictures with Hello Kitty. The events are for authorized patrons only. For more information, call 423-3287.

Free Halloween costume contest will be held Saturday, Oct. 28 at Club Pearl Brews and Cues. Come up with your best costume and show it off for prizes. Entrants must register at the DJ booth before 11 p.m. This event is open to patrons ages 18 years and older. For more information, call 473-1743.

A Halloween Bowling Party will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 at the bowling center on the Pearl Harbor side of Joint Base. The event will include free treats for those who dress up and they can receive one free game of cosmic bowling. Shoe rental is not included. For more information, call 473-2574.