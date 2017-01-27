Get smart: Motorcycle safety training for service members

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 27, 2017

Story and photo by Ensign Britney Duesler

Navy Region Hawaii Public Affairs

On most Saturdays, the Leeward Community College parking lot is filled with motorcyclists as they progress through three levels of motorcycle training as part of the Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF) rider courses.

Michael Jeffery, adjunct instructor at Leeward Community College and MSF Ridercoach, begins the mornings with classroom instruction, followed with practical coursework in the parking lot. The Basic Rider Course (BRC), the first of three levels, discusses basic terminology and focuses on introducing the rider to the motorcycle. The BRC, free for military members, focuses heavily on safety, and is required for all military motorcyclists.

“During fiscal year 2016, Sailors and Marines stationed in Hawaii were involved in 41 motorcycle incidents,” said Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Command Master Chief Allen Keller. “Several of these incidents were a result of riding too fast or not anticipating changes in either roads or environment conditions. We want motorcyclists to think defensively when riding.”

The BRC lays the groundwork for a stable foundation in motorcycle skills, encouraging its riders to choose safety over “looking cool” in a practical manner, and focusing on tried-and-true techniques such as lane placement, keeping the motorcycle in gear, and choosing the right motorcycle for each rider’s abilities.

“Keep your head up, and look where you want to go,” said Jeffery during a weekend class with 10 riders from both the Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. “The bike will go where you look. So if you look down at the ground, where do you think you’ll go?”

Several riders discovered the truth of his statement during a U-turn practical exercise, where tight turns and good head posture were essential. The BRC enables riders to demonstrate techniques at their own pace, providing a personalized approach to learning the skills necessary for safe riding.

Dual sport motorcycles are provided by the college for use while enrolled in the BRC.

“If you’re coming back for the Advanced Rider Courses, you’ll have to bring your own bike.

We want you to learn how to ride your bike, because each bike is different,” Jeffery said.

For most states, the completion of the BRC is sufficient for members to apply with their DMV for a license endorsement. The state of Hawaii requires another course be completed that is two classroom hours and one practical exercise more than the MSF BRC, which can be completed through Leeward Community College for a fee of $200.

For more information, visit http://www.msf-usa.org/BRC. aspx or contact your command’s Motorcycle Safety Officer.