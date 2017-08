Ho'okele Staff | Aug 18, 2017

Army Lt. Harold E. Geiger (shown in this photo) arrived in Honolulu on the transport USS Logan on July 11, 1913, with 12 enlisted men and a civilian engine expert. Their equipment included two seaplanes — a Curtiss E two-seater dual control plane and a Curtiss G fuselage tractor. They made their first flight on Aug. 8, 1913, which was 104 years ago this month.

Photo courtesy of the Hawaii Department of Transportation