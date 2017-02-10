Gary Sinise will return to JBPHH for concert Feb. 17

Ho'okele Staff | Feb 10, 2017

Reid Tokeshi

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

One of the favorite performers for Hawaii’s military is returning next week. Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band are coming to Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam (JBPHH) Feb. 17 to perform a free concert at Freedom Tower. The concert is being hosted by the Gary Sinise Foundation in partnership with Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR).

A longtime and fervent supporter of the U.S. Armed Forces, Sinise and his 12-member band have performed at bases around the world, including 14 times in Hawaii since 2006. As Sinise explained, plans to come back to Hawaii began in December.

“I have played in Hawaii many times for the military and was on Oahu for the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. I thought it would be great to come back to play for the troops at Hickam Field,” Sinise said.

Having played on the base three times in the past, Sinise remembered having great concerts with very large crowds.

“I wanted to make another great concert there for as many or our military and families as possible,” he said.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase and patrons are allowed to bring their own. Organizers do stress that glass bottles, barbecues, tents and video or audio recorders are not authorized at the event.

The family-friendly event begins at 5:30 p.m. with the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific’s “Small Kine” group performing an eclectic mix of rock, pop, country and local music. Free shuttle service to and from the event begins at 5:15 p.m. in the BX Garden parking lot.

The Lt. Dan Band takes the stage at 7 p.m. and Sinise said there will be something for everyone. The band covers hits from a wide range of genres, including pop, country and rock ‘n’ roll.

“I hope, like we’ve had in the past, a lot of people from bases all over the island show up,” Sinise said.