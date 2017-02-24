Gary Sinise And The I.T. Dan Band Rock JBPHH

Ho'okele Staff | Feb 24, 2017

Ensign Britney Duesler

Navy Region Hawaii Public Affairs

Gary Sinise and The Lt. Dan Band rocked a crowd of thousands at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) during a free concert at the Freedom Tower, Feb. 17. Hosted by the Gary Sinise Foundation, in partnership with Morale, Welfare and Recreation and JBPHH, the two-hour concert featured many popular music genres, including songs from The Who, Bruno Mars, Charlie Daniels, and many more.

Also in attendance were Sinise’s children, Sophie George and husband Bobby, and McCanna Sinise.

“My dad’s heart and soul is in this. We’re very dedicated to helping in any way we can,” Sophie George said.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the foundation as family members. Not many people get this opportunity to help our veterans. Gary is really passionate about it, and his passion transfers to everyone else,” Bobby George said

The Gary Sinise Foundation, established in 2011, aims to honor veterans, first responders, and their families, through unique programs designed to educate and build communities. The Lt. Dan Band, founded in 2013 as a subset of the foundation, travels to military bases all over the world to perform. Their mission is “Honor. Gratitude. Rock ‘n Roll.”

The Lt. Dan Band last performed in Hawaii in December during the 75th Commemoration of the Attack on Pearl Harbor.

“It’s great to be back and playing for you guys once again,” Sinise said.

During the concert, Sinise played clips from his new show Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, as well as highlighted crowd favorites such as the theme song from CSI: New York, “Teenage Wasteland.” The concert lasted well into the night, providing a relaxing start to the long President’s Day weekend.

For more information on the Gary Sinise Foundation and the Lt. Dan Band, visit their website at www.garysinisefoundation.org. For more MWR events, visit www.greatlifehawaii. com.

Photos provided by Glenn Coloma, JBPHH MWR Marketing