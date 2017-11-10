Frighteningly good time at JBPHH Trunk or Treat

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 10, 2017

Story and photo by MC1 Meranda Keller

Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

Service members and their families stopped by to see decorations and costumes and to receive treats during the annual Trunk-or-Treat event held at Naval Health Clinic Hawaii (NHCH) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Oct. 28. The event highlights Halloween decorations displayed in the trunks of vehicles rather than homes.

Participants gathered at NHCH to decorate their car trunks each with their own theme including “Alice in Wonderland.” Visiting Sailors and their families encountered ghouls, zombies, mermaids and clowns.

“On behalf of Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam Command MWR (Morale, Welfare and Recreation) we were truly honored to join with NHCH for the annual Trunk-or-Treat,” said Aviation Ordnancemen 2nd Class Cassandra Bonilla. “The event was full of camaraderie that brought both our families and units together and we look forward to coming together again for future events.”

In addition to trick-or-treating at the decorated trunks, children had their faces painted, went through a haunted tent and competed in a costume contest.

“I loved watching the kids excitement during the costume contest,” Bonilla said. “The huge smiles on their faces as the crowd cheered for them was the best part of the night.”

During the evening, the haunted tent was filled with fog and screams as the participants faced their fear against scary clowns. The haunted tent was a new addition to the annual Trunk-or-Treat.

More than 100 people attended the event, which is a larger turnout than the previous year.

“I want to take some time to express the NHCH First Class Petty Officers Association’s (FCPOA) gratitude to all those who made this event a success,” said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Beatriz Solorio. “I want to extend our thanks to the leadership along with the many commands and supporting committees who donated items and participated in the event. I felt proud to have collaborated with all these organizations to bring joy to our community.”