Friends, neighbors celebrate National Night Out

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 11, 2017

Story and photo by Hickam Communities

Hundreds of families walked, biked and drove to National Night Out festivities Aug.1 at Ka Makani Community Center at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH).

“My kids had a blast and we really appreciate all you did to bring that together,” said Hickam Communities resident Mary Strobel. “The police cars were probably their favorite! We really appreciated the information about the upcoming rail construction.”

She said her family looks forward to the yearly event and will miss it when they move.

The event, organized by Hickam Communities and supported by JBPHH, city and state agencies and local businesses, featured activities promoting safety awareness and positive interaction among law enforcement and the community.