FREQS & GCCS rough up CSP in slugfest

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 30, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

Entering the game sitting in fourth place, FREQS & GCCS took a step back into the Red Division pennant race by climbing over the third place Commander Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMSUBPAC) CSP by a score of 17-10 on June 27 at Millican Field, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

FREQS & GCCS matched CSP’s record in the Red Division at 6-3, but now takes over third place by virtue of the victory.

Holding on to some of the top hitters on base, including All-Navy player Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Lance Hutchins, FREQS & GCCS could be a dark horse in the race to the Joint Base title.

Hutchins said that the key to keeping the wins coming is to make sure that all of the players are available for each of the remaining games.

“That’s the way our team is put together,” Hutchins said. “If one of our pieces is missing, it’s kind of hard for us to rebound. Everyone should be here for the rest of the season.”

FREQS & GCCS got out in good fashion as the team picked up three runs in the top of the first inning.

Then, in the top of the fourth, they added another run on a sacrifice fly to hold a 4-0 advantage.

However, the game got much closer in the bottom of the frame. Electronics Technician 1st Class Kyle Longnecker launched a bomb over the left-field fence that drove in three runs.

Separated by only a run, FREQS & GCCS extended the lead again with five runs in the top of the fifth.

The big hit in the inning came off the bat of 55-year-old Lloyd Shoemaker, who slugged a two-run triple.

Shoemaker, a retired Navy veteran, also went the distance on the mound to pick up the win.

‘He surprises us every once in awhile,” Hutchins said. “He’s a crafty veteran. Maybe five years ago, he would have made an inside the park.”

Now trailing by a score of 9-3, back came CSP with a rally of their own in the bottom of the frame by tallying five times to draw to within a single run once again.

In the inning, Yeoman 1st Shane Walsh got things going by hitting a single that drove in two runs.

Force Master Chief Paul Davenport also drove in two runs on a double with men on second and third.

The hot bats of FREQS & GCCS continued in the top of the sixth inning. Aided by a couple of fielding errors by CSP, the team pulled out in front for good.

Two runs scored on errors and a single by Information System Technician 2nd Class Zach Haisan added another in a three-run sixth that put FREQS & GCCS ahead by four at 12-8.

The team put the finishing touch on the game with five runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Hutchins, Jim Maddox, a Department of Defense civilian, and Information Systems Technician 1st Class Cameron Evans were among the players that drove in runs in the team’s final at-bat.

“It just depends how hot the bats are,” Hutchins said about the team’s ability to distance itself from CSP each time they made the game close. “Sometimes the bats are hot and sometimes the bats are cold. We just got it on a good night.”