FREQS & GCCS light up the night

Ho'okele Staff | May 19, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

FREQS & GCCS quickly erased a small deficit in their first at-bat and kept on hitting to earn a 16-6 mercy-rule victory over 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (94 AAMDC) Seadragons on May 16 in a Red Division intramural softball clash at Millican Field, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Down 2-0 after the top of the first inning, FREQS & GCCS knocked home five runs in the bottom of the first and second innings to take a 10-3 advantage, before ending the game with a walk-off double by Information System Technician 1st Class Erik Tiernan in the bottom of the fifth.

The win was the third for FREQS & GCCS against one defeat, while the Seadragons lost for the second time this season.

“All we have to do is trust our defense,” said leadoff hitter Information System Technician 3rd Class Nathaniel Gonzalez-Jimenez. “We know we’re going to hit the ball. We fell behind, but we just got to come back.”

At first, it looked the game was going to turn into a slugfest with the Seadragons starting off with back-to-back hits to drive in the first run of the game.

Sgt. Jaime Linares opened up the game by bashing a leadoff double to quickly put a runner in scoring position.

Linares was promptly driven in by Spc. Donte Jones, who followed up with an RBI single to take a 1-0 lead.

Jones would also come around to score, when Master Sgt. Damien Taylor drove him in with a single to make a 2-0 ball game.

The lead wouldn’t last long as the FREQS & GCCS quickly tied the score at 2-2 on a hard-hit ball to the outfield by Information System Technician 2nd Class Lance Hutchins that was dropped for an error.

Hutchins’ line shot came after a walk to Gonzalez-Jimenez and double by Information System Technician 1st Class Nicholas Cohrs put men on second and third.

Another hit by Tiernan plated a third run and two fielding errors by the Seadragons scored two more runs to make it 5-2 FREQS & GCCS after one inning.

In the top of the second, Linares picked up his second double of the game to drive in a run and cut the deficit down to two at 5-3.

However, the FREQS & GCCS picked up right where they left off in the first inning.

With two men on base, Hutchins smashed a double to clear the bases for a 7-3 lead.

Staff Sgt. Dick Peeler followed up with a double of his own to drive in Hutchins and raise the lead to 8-3.

In the five-run second, Tiernan also picked up an RBI single to complete the straight big-run inning.

The bats didn’t cool off for FREQS & GCCS in the third inning, as even the swirling windy conditions couldn’t dampen the team’s hot streak at the plate.

Gonzalez-Jimenez drove in the first run of the inning, but it’s what Hutchins did later that really raised some eyebrows.

Under the gusty winds, Hutchins, with one man on base, pounded a deep fly ball that cleared the left-field fence and into the parking lot for a two-run shot.

“We expect him to hit the ball hard,” said Gonzalez-Jimenez about the heavy lumber from Hutchins. “Not necessarily hit homers, but hit the ball hard. He’s the best player on our team, so when he gets going, that motivates us.”

After pounding the lights out against the Seadragons, Gonzalez-Jimenez said that he knows this team can hit.

If he and his teammates match their hitting with solid fielding, he believes that the team can win it all.

“I think we’re very capable,” he said. “If we keep hitting the ball like we did tonight, we’re very capable of going a long way this season.”