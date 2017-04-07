Free workout class today at Hickam Fitness Center

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 07, 2017

• Free turbo kick class will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. today at the Hickam Fitness Center. Participants can learn some new skills and get a workout. Sign ups will be taken before class. For more information, call 448-2214.

• International night will be held at 5:30 p.m. tonight at the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club. Patrons can dine on cuisine from Italy and Japan. While there, customers can learn about becoming a club member. The cost is $15 for adults. For more information, call 448-4608.

• Annual creative writing contest awards will begin at 1 p.m. tomorrow at the Joint Base Library. This free event features presentations with prizes and refreshments. For more information, call 449-8299.

•Moonlight paddle at Hickam Harbor will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 10 at MWR Outdoor Recreation Hickam Harbor. The trip includes all required gear. Participants need to bring water and dry clothes to change into after the activity. Participants of all paddling abilities are welcome. The cost is $25, and the deadline to sign up is April 8. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Free preschool story time will begin at 9 a.m. April 12 at the Joint Base Library. The theme this week is “Stay Safe.” For more information, call 449-8299.

• Free golf clinic will begin at noon April 13 at Navy-Marine Golf Course. For more information, call 471-0142.

• Teen Employment Program job fair will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. April 14 at Peltier Conference Room. This event is open to all teens 14 to 18 and family members of active-duty, retired military, Department of Defense and contractor employees currently enrolled in high school. For more information, call 448-0418.

• Free float night will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. April 14 at Scott Pool. Participants can bring their own floats. For more information, call 473-0394.

• Kayaking Chinaman’s Hat will begin at 8 a.m. April 15 at MWR Outdoor Adventure Center-Fleet Store. The group will paddle out to one of Hawaii’s landmark locations. Participants are encouraged to bring lunch or snacks and plenty of water. This trip is considered moderate to strenuous in level of difficulty. The cost is $25, and the deadline to sign up is April 13. For more information, call 473-1198.

• Spearfishing excursion will begin at 9 a.m. April 15 at MWR Outdoor Recreation Hickam Harbor. Participants need to have taken the “learn to spearfish” course to participate, as the skills needed for this activity can be moderate to difficult. The cost is $20, and the deadline is April 13. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Pre-teen event: Month of the Military Child will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 15 at the Joint Base Teen Center. This event is open to youth ages 9 to 12. The cost is $5. Light snacks will be served. Participants need to sign up by April 12. For more information, call 448-0418.