Free steak plate to highlight MWR Beachfest

Ho'okele Staff | May 19, 2017

Reid Tokeshi

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

A free steak lunch awaits everyone who comes to Joint Base Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s (MWR) Beach-fest on May 29, compliments of Cooks from the Valley, a longtime supporter of U.S. service members.

All who come to the event at Hickam Harbor can get a free plate that includes a steak, tossed green salad, roll, fruit and bottle of water. The steak plates will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. while supplies last.

Organizers are saying there will be a good amount of steaks so customers don’t need to be shy about getting their free lunch.

Recognizing some may be on duty, MWR and Cooks from the Valley arranged it so those who are working can still have the steak lunch via advance order.

Pre-orders can be made using a form on the www.greatlifehawaii.com web-site. Orders must be placed by May 23 and the command or office will need to provide two drivers to pick up the food.

While having a free steak lunch, patrons are invited to enjoy MWR’s Beachfest. This free event from MWR, sponsored by Armed Services YMCA, will feature many activities.

There will be contests throughout the day. Some of the competitions include eating competitions and relay races. One event will be the cardboard boat regatta, where teams build then race their cardboard boats in the waters of Hickam Harbor.

Numerous other free activities, including lei making, lawn games, scavenger hunts and more are on the schedule. The Navy’s U.S. Pacific Fleet Band and the Air Force Band of the Pacific-Hawaii, will provide live musical entertainment.

All activities are subject to change. For the most up-to-date information, go to www.greatlifehawaii.com.

